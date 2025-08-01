MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

MP Materials Price Performance

MP stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.26 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

