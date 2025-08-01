VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Lifesci Capital

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Lifesci Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VYNE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. HC Wainwright cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.
View Our Latest Report on VYNE
VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,974.55% and a negative return on equity of 71.89%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 176,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,531,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VYNE Therapeutics
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.