VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Lifesci Capital

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Lifesci Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VYNE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. HC Wainwright cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $4.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,974.55% and a negative return on equity of 71.89%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 176,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,531,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

