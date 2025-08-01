TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,832 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,216 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 929,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,305 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Devon Energy stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

