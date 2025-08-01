Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WTRG opened at $36.82 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $514.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 27.17%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

