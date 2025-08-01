Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Critical Review

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Pan American Silver has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hecla Mining has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Hecla Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hecla Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pan American Silver pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hecla Mining pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pan American Silver has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Pan American Silver is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Pan American Silver and Hecla Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $2.82 billion 3.47 $111.50 million $0.87 31.05 Hecla Mining $929.92 million 3.91 $35.80 million $0.11 52.23

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Hecla Mining. Pan American Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hecla Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pan American Silver and Hecla Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 4 3 0 2.43 Hecla Mining 0 5 2 0 2.29

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus target price of $31.40, indicating a potential upside of 16.23%. Hecla Mining has a consensus target price of $7.07, indicating a potential upside of 23.09%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Hecla Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 10.45% 9.25% 6.08% Hecla Mining 7.13% 3.87% 2.64%

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Hecla Mining on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold. It flagship project is the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska. Hecla Mining Company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

