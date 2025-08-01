PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Financial Contrast

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions 0.76% 4.33% 3.19% CSG Systems International 6.95% 39.79% 7.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of PDF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of CSG Systems International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 0 2 1 3.33 CSG Systems International 0 2 6 1 2.89

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PDF Solutions and CSG Systems International, as provided by MarketBeat.

PDF Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 49.95%. CSG Systems International has a consensus price target of $70.71, suggesting a potential upside of 13.22%. Given PDF Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDF Solutions and CSG Systems International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $179.46 million 4.85 $4.06 million $0.03 741.00 CSG Systems International $1.20 billion 1.51 $86.85 million $2.93 21.32

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. CSG Systems International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDF Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats PDF Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. It also provides Design-For-Inspection (DFI) systems, such as DFI On-Chip Instruments; eProbe Non-Contact E-Beam Tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) system, which includes CV Test Chips and pdFasTest Electrical Testers, as well as Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected using the eProbe tool. In addition, the company offers Cimetrix software products that enables equipment manufacturers to provide industry standard interfaces on their products; and software-as-a-service, software related services, and characterization services. It sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing suppliers, original device manufacturers, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. The company also provides a public SaaS-based revenue management and payments platform. In addition, it offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. Further, the company provides operational services, including infrastructure management comprised of hardware, application, and environmental management; application configuration management, such as configuration development, release, and deployment; and business operations management, which includes event processing, revenue management, and settlement. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

