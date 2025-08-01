Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Paychex by 118.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 7.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 31.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $158.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $144.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.07 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.62.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

