National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) and Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) Financial Contrast

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) and Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for National Fuel Gas and Calumet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas 0 1 2 1 3.00 Calumet 0 2 4 0 2.67

National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus target price of $95.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.76%. Calumet has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.06%. Given Calumet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Calumet is more favorable than National Fuel Gas.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calumet has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National Fuel Gas and Calumet”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas $2.07 billion 3.79 $77.51 million $2.66 32.65 Calumet $4.19 billion 0.33 -$222.00 million ($4.00) -3.99

National Fuel Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calumet. Calumet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Fuel Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Calumet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Calumet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Fuel Gas and Calumet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas 11.15% 21.15% 7.05% Calumet -8.20% N/A -8.77%

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats Calumet on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region, as well as provides gathering services to Seneca. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas utility services to various customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. National Fuel Gas Company was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

About Calumet

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate. The Specialty Products & Solutions segment consists of customer-focused solutions and formulations businesses, covering multiple specialty product lines, anchored by a unique integrated complex in Northwest Louisiana. The Performance Brands segment includes a fast-growing portfolio of high-quality, high performing brands. The Montana/Renewables segment is composed of a Great Falls specialty asphalt facility and Montana Renewables facility. The Corporate segment focuses on the general and administrative expenses not allocated to the Montana/Renewables, Specialty Products and Solutions, or Performance Brands segments. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

