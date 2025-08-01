Commerce Bank Buys 743 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.7% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $116,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.68.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $223.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.93 and its 200-day moving average is $231.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

