Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $124.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

