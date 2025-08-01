Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,757 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,912 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,265,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,712,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,252,000 after purchasing an additional 267,534 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after buying an additional 7,913,335 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $352.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

