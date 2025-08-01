Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Holdings Increased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,874,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE PG opened at $150.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.05. The company has a market capitalization of $352.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Bank of America cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

