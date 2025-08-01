Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,296,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,701,000 after purchasing an additional 86,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,935,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,469,000 after acquiring an additional 255,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,585,000 after purchasing an additional 499,736 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA stock opened at $339.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.22.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.40.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

