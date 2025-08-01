HB Wealth Management LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,365,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,810,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $95.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.01. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

