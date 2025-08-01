Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,075,000 after buying an additional 1,282,469 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in Moderna by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 7,306,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,819,000 after buying an additional 72,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,241,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,219,000 after acquiring an additional 171,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,169,000 after acquiring an additional 979,858 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,341,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,957,000 after acquiring an additional 267,990 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $29.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $122.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

