Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,014 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Stephens raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $227.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $166.47 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.33 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.42 and its 200-day moving average is $180.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

