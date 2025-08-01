HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,265,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,288 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 23,525.2% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,428,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,332 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,196,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,332,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $25.04 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.