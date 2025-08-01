Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $604,000 Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 396.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director Samir Armaly sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $176,459.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $708,554.56. The trade was a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total transaction of $117,631.35. Following the sale, the director owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,777.10. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,062 shares of company stock worth $920,853 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Trading Up 5.3%

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital stock opened at $258.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.66 and a 52 week high of $277.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.03%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

