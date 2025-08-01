VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 477.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

MOAT stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.69. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

