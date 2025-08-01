Insider Buying: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Director Buys $48,800.00 in Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) Director Diana M. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,344.80. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $77,209,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 22,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNV

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.