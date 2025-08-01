ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Set at $81.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 target price on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ArcBest from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $73.13 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.12). ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

