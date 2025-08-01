Insider Buying: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Acquires $135,000.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $401.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.85. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.40 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 1,160.72% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $590.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 6,992.7% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 119,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

