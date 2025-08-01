Insider Buying: Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Director Purchases C$40,960.00 in Stock

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) Director Clive William Robinson purchased 1,000 shares of Canadian General Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.96 per share, with a total value of C$40,960.00.
Canadian General Investments Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of Canadian General Investments stock opened at C$40.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$854.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian General Investments has a 52-week low of C$30.40 and a 52-week high of C$43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 6.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian General Investments from C$185.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday.
About Canadian General Investments
Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian General Investments
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.