Insider Buying: Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Director Purchases C$40,960.00 in Stock

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) Director Clive William Robinson purchased 1,000 shares of Canadian General Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.96 per share, with a total value of C$40,960.00.

Shares of Canadian General Investments stock opened at C$40.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$854.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian General Investments has a 52-week low of C$30.40 and a 52-week high of C$43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian General Investments from C$185.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

