Top Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 29th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Union Pacific are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the design, manufacture, sale or servicing of motor vehicles and their components. By buying these stocks, investors gain ownership stakes in automakers, parts suppliers, dealerships or related service providers. Their market performance is influenced by factors such as consumer demand for vehicles, raw?material costs, technological innovation and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.26. The stock had a trading volume of 95,119,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,390,953. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $179.38. The company has a market cap of $4.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.05 on Tuesday, hitting $320.54. 50,897,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,090,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 185.08, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.04. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP traded down $8.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,305,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,658. The stock has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.17 and its 200-day moving average is $231.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Further Reading