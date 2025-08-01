Best Shipping Stocks Worth Watching – July 30th

United Parcel Service, Shopify, Etsy, Carrier Global, Blackstone, Rio Tinto, and Packaging Corporation of America are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or manage vessels transporting goods and raw materials by sea. Their performance is closely tied to global trade volumes, freight rates, and economic cycles, making them sensitive to shifts in supply and demand, fuel costs, and geopolitical developments. Investors often view shipping stocks as cyclical plays, benefitting from periods of rising trade activity and constrained fleet capacity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of UPS traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,872,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.01. 6,636,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,378,811. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,889,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,040. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of CARR traded down $3.53 on Wednesday, reaching $68.14. 9,935,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,819. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.38 and a 200 day moving average of $150.62. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,289,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

PKG stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.73. 944,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,309. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.08. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

