Halma (LON:HLMA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,893.99 ($38.23) and traded as high as GBX 3,300 ($43.59). Halma shares last traded at GBX 3,252 ($42.96), with a volume of 757,013 shares.

The company has a market cap of £12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,123.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,893.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83.

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 94.23 ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. Halma had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halma plc will post 90.5626134 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 36,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,248 ($42.91), for a total value of £1,177,237.60 ($1,555,135.54). Also, insider Hudson La Force acquired 2,000 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,288 ($56.64) per share, for a total transaction of £85,760 ($113,289.30). Insiders have sold 65,175 shares of company stock worth $211,232,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 8,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

