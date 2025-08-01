Brian Adams Sells 18,276 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) insider Brian Adams sold 18,276 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $67,255.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 371,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,016.96. This trade represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 28th, Brian Adams sold 1,637 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $6,122.38.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

