Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $33,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,863,000 after buying an additional 2,660,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after buying an additional 5,645,200 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

