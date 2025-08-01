Robotics Stocks To Research – July 30th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, and PROCEPT BioRobotics are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and deploy robotic systems, automation equipment and related technologies. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the robotics industry’s growth potential across sectors like manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. Their performance is driven by factors such as technological innovation, adoption rates of automation and overall industrial demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.05. The stock had a trading volume of 128,833,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,951,750. The company has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.39. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $179.89.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER stock traded up $17.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.63. 16,957,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,954. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $144.16.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,426. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $103.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.07.

