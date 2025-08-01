Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 514.66 ($6.80) and traded as high as GBX 531.60 ($7.02). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 518.60 ($6.85), with a volume of 5,335,052 shares traded.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.93) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.
In other Melrose Industries news, insider Alison Goligher purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($122,060.77). 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.
