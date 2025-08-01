Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,748.26 ($49.51) and traded as high as GBX 4,054 ($53.55). Experian shares last traded at GBX 4,006.58 ($52.93), with a volume of 1,590,515 shares changing hands.

EXPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 4,091 ($54.04) to GBX 4,102 ($54.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.48) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,325.50 ($57.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,847.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,748.26.

In other news, insider Brian Cassin sold 88,649 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,744 ($49.46), for a total transaction of £3,319,018.56 ($4,384,436.67). Also, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 54,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,744 ($49.46), for a total transaction of £2,050,588.80 ($2,708,835.93). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software.

