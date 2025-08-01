Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.82 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.81). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.81), with a volume of 278,118 shares.

Genel Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £213.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06, a PEG ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel’s strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.

