Ventum Cap Mkts Has Negative Outlook for CVE:HAM Q2 Earnings

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Highwood Asset Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Highwood Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Highwood Asset Management’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Highwood Asset Management from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, July 4th.

Highwood Asset Management Stock Up 1.7%

HAM stock opened at C$5.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.67. Highwood Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of C$5.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50.

About Highwood Asset Management

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

