Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$99.90 and traded as high as C$106.30. Metro shares last traded at C$105.95, with a volume of 282,777 shares.

MRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Metro from C$102.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$91.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$98.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$106.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$99.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

