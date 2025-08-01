Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01), with a volume of 716,570 shares changing hands.

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Surgical Innovations Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%.

About Surgical Innovations Group

The Group specialises in the design, manufacture, sale and distribution of innovative, high quality medical products, primarily for use in minimally invasive surgery. Our product and business development is guided and supported by a key group of nationally and internationally renowned surgeons across the spectrum of minimally invasive surgical activity.

We design and manufacture and source our branded port access systems, surgical instruments and retraction devices which are sold directly in the UK home market through our subsidiary, Elemental Healthcare, and exported widely through a global network of trusted distribution partners.

