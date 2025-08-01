iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Cormark

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$148.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$141.00 price objective on shares of iA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.00.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of IAG opened at C$135.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$86.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$151.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$143.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$135.53.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.29, for a total transaction of C$2,104,389.00. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$1,144,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,244. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

