Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST). In a filing disclosed on June 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 6/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 6/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 6/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/11/2025.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $15.72 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 43.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 49.5% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 350,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 116,095 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,052.7% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 74,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 71,770 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

