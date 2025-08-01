Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 223.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $2,107,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.8% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 61,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 3.8%

MCHP opened at $67.59 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,759.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

