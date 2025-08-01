Assetmark Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54,062 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 77.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Relx by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 28,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $51.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.