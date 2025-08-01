AE Wealth Management LLC Has $232,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.21.

AON opened at $355.56 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $322.95 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.15 and a 200-day moving average of $370.81.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

