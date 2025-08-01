Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 15,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

