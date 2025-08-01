Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $49.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,092,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $404,385,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,585.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,301 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,527.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,319,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,542,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

