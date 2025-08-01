AE Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spire by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Spire by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR opened at $74.56 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). Spire had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

