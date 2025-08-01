KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Position in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after buying an additional 191,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 72,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $866,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 366,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,888. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,948,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $42,286,692.80. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,454 shares of company stock worth $5,295,969 over the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUNR shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $10.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

