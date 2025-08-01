Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 214,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,689,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after buying an additional 784,818 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,255,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after buying an additional 168,856 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,276,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after buying an additional 445,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,524,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,977,000 after buying an additional 1,643,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,546,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ujjwal Ramtekkar sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,803.90. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LFST shares. UBS Group upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of LFST opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.16. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

