Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $283,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 88,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,744 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.54.

NYSE:CRL opened at $169.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

