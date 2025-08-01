Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of NetScout Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 71,815 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,353,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,597,000 after purchasing an additional 64,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 224,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $83,475.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 127,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,982.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,951.44. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $324,660. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $21.42 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $204.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

