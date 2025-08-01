Headland Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Headland Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Headland Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,609.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,626,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,147 shares during the last quarter. Climber Capital SA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,536,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,238,075.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 247,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 247,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,892,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,218,000 after buying an additional 194,695 shares during the period. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $30.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.