Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $31,000 Investment in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIVE. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,210,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 200,024 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,831,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 585,511 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 332.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 962,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 740,247 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 855,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 133,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIVE. Wall Street Zen raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 3.40. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $31.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.47 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. Research analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.