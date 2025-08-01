Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $39,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 780.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $196.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.21 and its 200 day moving average is $190.88.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

